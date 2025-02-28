Insider Sale: President of $FELE Sells 961 Shares

delancey w davis, the President of $FELE, sold 961 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $99,122. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,701 shares of this class of $FELE stock.

$FELE Insider Trading Activity

$FELE insiders have traded $FELE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FELE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGG C SENGSTACK (Executive Chairperson) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $150,322

DELANCEY W DAVIS (President, Headwater Companies) sold 961 shares for an estimated $99,122

$FELE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $FELE stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.