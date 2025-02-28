Insider Sale: President of $FELE Sells 961 Shares

delancey w davis, the President of $FELE, sold 961 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $99,122. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,701 shares of this class of $FELE stock.
$FELE Insider Trading Activity
$FELE insiders have traded $FELE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FELE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGG C SENGSTACK (Executive Chairperson) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $150,322
- DELANCEY W DAVIS (President, Headwater Companies) sold 961 shares for an estimated $99,122
$FELE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $FELE stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 361,654 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $37,908,572
- FIRST MERCHANTS CORP removed 197,819 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,735,387
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 154,621 shares (-87.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,067,816
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH added 143,917 shares (+21.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,024,711
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 134,379 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,095,233
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 128,542 shares (-13.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,526,417
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 105,588 shares (+1.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,289,550
