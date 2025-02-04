Insider Sale: President of $EVGO Sells 44,184 Shares

DENNIS G KISH, the President of $EVGO, sold 44,184 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $150,556. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 31.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 95,986 shares of this class of $EVGO stock.
$EVGO Insider Trading Activity
$EVGO insiders have traded $EVGO stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID NANUS sold 23,000,000 shares for an estimated $115,000,000
- HOLDINGS, LLC EVGO sold 23,000,000 shares for an estimated $115,000,000
- BADAR KHAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 166,725 shares for an estimated $856,232.
- DENNIS G KISH (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 77,977 shares for an estimated $284,673.
- FRANCINE SULLIVAN (Chief Legal Officer) sold 12,584 shares for an estimated $45,277
$EVGO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $EVGO stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,035,363 shares (+532.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,426,402
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,751,270 shares (+3867.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,250,257
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,547,214 shares (+555.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,405,465
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,441,454 shares (-47.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,967,619
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,278,807 shares (+124.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,294,260
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP added 1,076,080 shares (+664.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,454,971
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 874,389 shares (-48.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,619,970
