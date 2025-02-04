News & Insights

Insider Sale: President of $EVGO Sells 44,184 Shares

February 04, 2025 — 09:15 pm EST

DENNIS G KISH, the President of $EVGO, sold 44,184 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $150,556. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 31.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 95,986 shares of this class of $EVGO stock.

$EVGO Insider Trading Activity

$EVGO insiders have traded $EVGO stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID NANUS sold 23,000,000 shares for an estimated $115,000,000
  • HOLDINGS, LLC EVGO sold 23,000,000 shares for an estimated $115,000,000
  • BADAR KHAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 166,725 shares for an estimated $856,232.
  • DENNIS G KISH (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 77,977 shares for an estimated $284,673.
  • FRANCINE SULLIVAN (Chief Legal Officer) sold 12,584 shares for an estimated $45,277

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EVGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $EVGO stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,035,363 shares (+532.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,426,402
  • D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,751,270 shares (+3867.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,250,257
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,547,214 shares (+555.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,405,465
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 1,441,454 shares (-47.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,967,619
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,278,807 shares (+124.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,294,260
  • J. GOLDMAN & CO LP added 1,076,080 shares (+664.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,454,971
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 874,389 shares (-48.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,619,970

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

