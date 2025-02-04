Insider Sale: President of $EVGO Sells 44,184 Shares

DENNIS G KISH, the President of $EVGO, sold 44,184 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $150,556. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 31.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 95,986 shares of this class of $EVGO stock.

$EVGO Insider Trading Activity

$EVGO insiders have traded $EVGO stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID NANUS sold 23,000,000 shares for an estimated $115,000,000

HOLDINGS, LLC EVGO sold 23,000,000 shares for an estimated $115,000,000

BADAR KHAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 166,725 shares for an estimated $856,232 .

. DENNIS G KISH (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 77,977 shares for an estimated $284,673 .

. FRANCINE SULLIVAN (Chief Legal Officer) sold 12,584 shares for an estimated $45,277

$EVGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $EVGO stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

