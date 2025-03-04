Insider Sale: President of $EVCM Sells 200 Shares

Matthew David Feierstein, the President of $EVCM, sold 200 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $2,001. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,176,816 shares of this class of $EVCM stock.

$EVCM Insider Trading Activity

$EVCM insiders have traded $EVCM stock on the open market 63 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 63 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVCM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC RICHARD REMER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 54 sales selling 414,267 shares for an estimated $4,492,292 .

. MATTHEW DAVID FEIERSTEIN (President) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 75,200 shares for an estimated $823,094 .

. LISA E STOREY (Chief Legal Officer) sold 9,232 shares for an estimated $102,577

$EVCM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $EVCM stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

