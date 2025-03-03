Insider Sale: President of $DCI Sells 29,500 Shares

THOMAS R SCALF, the President of $DCI, sold 29,500 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $2,032,255. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 51.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 28,334 shares of this class of $DCI stock.

$DCI Insider Trading Activity

$DCI insiders have traded $DCI stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT J. ROBINSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 83,600 shares for an estimated $6,189,744 .

. TOD E. CARPENTER (Chairman, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $3,993,856 .

. THOMAS R SCALF (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,295 shares for an estimated $2,530,107 .

. AMY C BECKER (Chief Legal Officer) sold 14,500 shares for an estimated $1,056,905

JAMES OWENS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $1,010,337 .

. TRUDY A. RAUTIO sold 14,000 shares for an estimated $946,399

WILLARD D OBERTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,700 shares for an estimated $333,999.

$DCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 226 institutional investors add shares of $DCI stock to their portfolio, and 275 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

