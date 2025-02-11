Insider Sale: PRESIDENT of $CWBC Sells 556 Shares

Martin E Plourd, the PRESIDENT of $CWBC, sold 556 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $10,703. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 89,913 shares of this class of $CWBC stock.
$CWBC Insider Trading Activity
$CWBC insiders have traded $CWBC stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN D MCDONALD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,015 shares for an estimated $236,955.
- MARTIN E PLOURD (PRESIDENT) has made 2 purchases buying 782 shares for an estimated $13,123 and 3 sales selling 7,732 shares for an estimated $148,891.
- ROBERT BARTLEIN has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $37,500 and 0 sales.
- DOROTHEA D SILVA sold 1,400 shares for an estimated $28,098
- KIRK STOVESAND purchased 390 shares for an estimated $8,353
- DAWN M CAGLE (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 2 purchases buying 204 shares for an estimated $3,461 and 0 sales.
- JEFFREY MICHAEL MARTIN (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 3 purchases buying 193 shares for an estimated $3,328 and 0 sales.
- SHANNON R AVRETT (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 2 purchases buying 99 shares for an estimated $1,662 and 0 sales.
- JAMES W LOKEY purchased 60 shares for an estimated $1,292
- SUZANNE MARIE CHADWICK purchased 7 shares for an estimated $169
$CWBC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $CWBC stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 7,817,372 shares (+1837.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $151,422,495
- FOURTHSTONE LLC added 149,506 shares (+8.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,879,485
- SIENA CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, LLC removed 54,760 shares (-20.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,054,677
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 52,028 shares (-54.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,007,782
- JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC removed 39,515 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $765,405
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 38,143 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $734,634
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 37,413 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $724,689
