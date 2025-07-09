Insider Sale: President of $CSV Sells 348 Shares

Steven D Metzger, the President of $CSV, sold 348 shares of the company on 07-07-2025 for an estimated $16,279. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 73,896 shares of this class of $CSV stock.

$CSV Insider Trading Activity

$CSV insiders have traded $CSV stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN D METZGER (President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,001 shares for an estimated $452,557 .

. CARLOS R. QUEZADA (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,857 shares for an estimated $357,164.

$CSV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $CSV stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CSV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSV in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Barrington Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025

$CSV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CSV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.5.

Here are some recent targets:

George Kelly from Roth MKM set a target price of $51.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Alexander Paris from Barrington Research set a target price of $50.0 on 05/01/2025

