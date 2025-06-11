Insider Sale: PRESIDENT of $CRWD Sells 25,000 Shares

Michael Sentonas, the PRESIDENT of $CRWD, sold 25,000 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $11,925,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 422,204 shares of this class of $CRWD stock.

$CRWD Insider Trading Activity

$CRWD insiders have traded $CRWD stock on the open market 191 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 191 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE KURTZ (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 96,076 shares for an estimated $39,415,458 .

. GERHARD WATZINGER has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 60,500 shares for an estimated $25,828,511 .

. SAMEER K GANDHI has made 0 purchases and 74 sales selling 62,500 shares for an estimated $25,650,948 .

. MICHAEL SENTONAS (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 49,344 shares for an estimated $20,653,615 .

. BURT W. PODBERE (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 40,746 shares for an estimated $15,852,147 .

. SHAWN HENRY (CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 38,227 shares for an estimated $14,116,474 .

. ROXANNE S AUSTIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,188 shares for an estimated $11,964,847 .

. DENIS OLEARY has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 15,680 shares for an estimated $7,352,769 .

. ANURAG SAHA (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,358 shares for an estimated $3,041,454 .

. JOHANNA FLOWER has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 2,974 shares for an estimated $1,078,019.

$CRWD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,021 institutional investors add shares of $CRWD stock to their portfolio, and 786 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CRWD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CRWD stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRWD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/18 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/27.

on 02/26, 02/18 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/27. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 03/07.

on 03/07. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/28 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$CRWD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRWD in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/09/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

Rosenblatt Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/28/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

$CRWD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRWD recently. We have seen 19 analysts offer price targets for $CRWD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $425.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jonathan Ruykhaver from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $475.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $500.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Adam Borg from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $480.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Trevor Walsh from JMP Securities set a target price of $500.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 An analyst from BTIG set a target price of $431.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $425.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $405.0 on 03/05/2025

