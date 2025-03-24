Insider Sale: President & COO of $ROIV Sells 434,478 Shares

Eric Venker, the President & COO of $ROIV, sold 434,478 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $4,701,051. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 27.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,127,290 shares of this class of $ROIV stock.

$ROIV Insider Trading Activity

$ROIV insiders have traded $ROIV stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROIV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL ALLEN GOLD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,426,000 shares for an estimated $51,820,727 .

. ERIC VENKER (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 2,040,029 shares for an estimated $22,532,428 .

. MAYUKH SUKHATME (Pres&Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,298,821 shares for an estimated $15,613,376 .

. FINANCIAL LP QVT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 926,000 shares for an estimated $10,942,820 .

. KEITH S MANCHESTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 503,000 shares for an estimated $5,866,308 .

. RAKHI KUMAR (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 227,500 shares for an estimated $2,372,825

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ROIV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $ROIV stock to their portfolio, and 186 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ROIV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROIV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/21/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ROIV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ROIV forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.