Insider Sale: President & COO of $ROIV Sells 218,041 Shares

Eric Venker, the President & COO of $ROIV, sold 218,041 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $2,271,987. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 896,869 shares of this class of $ROIV stock.

$ROIV Insider Trading Activity

$ROIV insiders have traded $ROIV stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROIV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL ALLEN GOLD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,426,000 shares for an estimated $51,820,727 .

. MATTHEW GLINE (CEO) sold 1,983,257 shares for an estimated $23,382,600

MAYUKH SUKHATME (Pres&Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,298,821 shares for an estimated $15,613,376 .

. ERIC VENKER (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,190,029 shares for an estimated $13,276,702 .

. FINANCIAL LP QVT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 926,000 shares for an estimated $10,942,820 .

. KEITH S MANCHESTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 503,000 shares for an estimated $5,866,308 .

. RAKHI KUMAR (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 250,000 shares for an estimated $2,972,500

$ROIV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of $ROIV stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

