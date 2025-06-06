Insider Sale: President & COO of $MTG Sells 30,000 Shares

Salvatore A Miosi, the President & COO of $MTG, sold 30,000 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $781,110. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 309,401 shares of this class of $MTG stock.

$MTG Insider Trading Activity

$MTG insiders have traded $MTG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAULA C MAGGIO (EVP and General Counsel) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $529,728

JULIE K. SPERBER (VP-Chief Accounting Officer) sold 4,600 shares for an estimated $112,930

$MTG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of $MTG stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

