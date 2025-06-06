Insider Sale: President & COO of $MTG Sells 30,000 Shares

Salvatore A Miosi, the President & COO of $MTG, sold 30,000 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $781,110. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 309,401 shares of this class of $MTG stock.
$MTG Insider Trading Activity
$MTG insiders have traded $MTG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SALVATORE A MIOSI (President & COO) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $781,110
- PAULA C MAGGIO (EVP and General Counsel) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $529,728
- JULIE K. SPERBER (VP-Chief Accounting Officer) sold 4,600 shares for an estimated $112,930
$MTG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of $MTG stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 11,076,629 shares (-69.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $274,478,866
- CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS added 2,076,615 shares (+21373.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,458,519
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,073,633 shares (+913.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,384,625
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,984,540 shares (-82.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,176,901
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,673,958 shares (-4.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,480,679
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH removed 1,654,729 shares (-30.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,004,184
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,468,231 shares (-5.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,382,764
