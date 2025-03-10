Insider Sale: President & COO of $DVAX Sells 32,764 Shares

David F Novack, the President & COO of $DVAX, sold 32,764 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $471,473. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 59.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 22,098 shares of this class of $DVAX stock.

$DVAX Insider Trading Activity

$DVAX insiders have traded $DVAX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DVAX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID F NOVACK (President & COO) sold 32,764 shares for an estimated $471,473

$DVAX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $DVAX stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

