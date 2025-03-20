Insider Sale: President & COO of $DVAX Sells 14,020 Shares

David F Novack, the President & COO of $DVAX, sold 14,020 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $190,391. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 63.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,078 shares of this class of $DVAX stock.

$DVAX Insider Trading Activity

$DVAX insiders have traded $DVAX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DVAX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID F NOVACK (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,784 shares for an estimated $661,865.

$DVAX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $DVAX stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DVAX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DVAX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

