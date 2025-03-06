Insider Sale: President of $CNO Sells 25,500 Shares

Scott L. Goldberg, the President of $CNO, sold 25,500 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $1,022,720. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 169,342 shares of this class of $CNO stock.
$CNO Insider Trading Activity
$CNO insiders have traded $CNO stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW J. ZIMPFER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 81,600 shares for an estimated $3,329,182.
- SCOTT L. GOLDBERG (President, Consumer Division) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 51,000 shares for an estimated $2,043,294.
- ERIC R JOHNSON (Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,682 shares for an estimated $1,376,704.
- ROCCO F III TARASI (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,484 shares for an estimated $319,540.
- JEREMY DAVID WILLIAMS (Chief Actuary) sold 4,783 shares for an estimated $191,747
- JEANNE L. LINNENBRINGER (Chief Operations Officer) sold 5,435 shares for an estimated $186,192
- KAREN DETORO (President, Worksite Division) sold 1,925 shares for an estimated $66,797
$CNO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $CNO stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 1,755,897 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,336,927
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,398,504 shares (-30.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,038,333
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 906,905 shares (-75.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,745,935
- NORGES BANK removed 669,467 shares (-64.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,910,867
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 648,591 shares (+236.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,134,071
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 395,253 shares (-56.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,707,364
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 383,505 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,270,221
