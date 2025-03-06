Insider Sale: President of $CNO Sells 25,500 Shares

Scott L. Goldberg, the President of $CNO, sold 25,500 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $1,022,720. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 169,342 shares of this class of $CNO stock.

$CNO Insider Trading Activity

$CNO insiders have traded $CNO stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW J. ZIMPFER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 81,600 shares for an estimated $3,329,182 .

. SCOTT L. GOLDBERG (President, Consumer Division) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 51,000 shares for an estimated $2,043,294 .

. ERIC R JOHNSON (Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,682 shares for an estimated $1,376,704 .

. ROCCO F III TARASI (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,484 shares for an estimated $319,540 .

. JEREMY DAVID WILLIAMS (Chief Actuary) sold 4,783 shares for an estimated $191,747

JEANNE L. LINNENBRINGER (Chief Operations Officer) sold 5,435 shares for an estimated $186,192

KAREN DETORO (President, Worksite Division) sold 1,925 shares for an estimated $66,797

$CNO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $CNO stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

