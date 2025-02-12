Insider Sale: President of $CNM Sells 25,000 Shares

Bradford A Cowles, the President of $CNM, sold 25,000 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $1,362,082. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 61.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 16,010 shares of this class of $CNM stock.

$CNM Insider Trading Activity

$CNM insiders have traded $CNM stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN O LECLAIR (Chief Executive Officer) sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $10,976,180

BRADFORD A COWLES (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,422,447 .

. MARK G WHITTENBURG (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,281,293 .

. JOHN R SCHALLER (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 60,452 shares for an estimated $3,057,062 .

. JEFFREY D GILES (EVP, Corporate Department) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,367,865

MARGARET NEWMAN sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $828,687

$CNM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of $CNM stock to their portfolio, and 245 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

