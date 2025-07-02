Insider Sale: President of $CLVT Sells 100,000 Shares

James Gordon Samson, the President of $CLVT, sold 100,000 shares of the company on 07-01-2025 for an estimated $453,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,271,103 shares of this class of $CLVT stock.

$CLVT Insider Trading Activity

$CLVT insiders have traded $CLVT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW MILES SNYDER purchased 237,176 shares for an estimated $989,023

JAMES GORDON SAMSON (President, IP) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $453,000

JANE L OKUN BOMBA purchased 49,750 shares for an estimated $200,492

$CLVT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $CLVT stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.