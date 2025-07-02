Stocks
Insider Sale: President of $CLVT Sells 100,000 Shares

July 02, 2025 — 04:32 pm EDT

James Gordon Samson, the President of $CLVT, sold 100,000 shares of the company on 07-01-2025 for an estimated $453,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,271,103 shares of this class of $CLVT stock.

$CLVT Insider Trading Activity

$CLVT insiders have traded $CLVT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANDREW MILES SNYDER purchased 237,176 shares for an estimated $989,023
  • JAMES GORDON SAMSON (President, IP) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $453,000
  • JANE L OKUN BOMBA purchased 49,750 shares for an estimated $200,492

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CLVT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $CLVT stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


