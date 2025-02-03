Insider Sale: President of $CLS Sells 9,538 Shares

Todd C Cooper, the President of $CLS, sold 9,538 shares of the company on 01-31-2025 for an estimated $1,216,476. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 175,426 shares of this class of $CLS stock.

$CLS Insider Trading Activity

$CLS insiders have traded $CLS stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT MIONIS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 52,588 shares for an estimated $6,707,073

MICHAEL WILSON sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,468,250

JASON PHILLIPS (President) sold 10,851 shares for an estimated $1,383,936

TODD C COOPER (President) sold 9,538 shares for an estimated $1,216,476

MANDEEP CHAWLA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 9,483 shares for an estimated $1,209,461

LEILA WONG (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 3,161 shares for an estimated $403,153

ALOK K. AGRAWAL (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 1,763 shares for an estimated $224,853

$CLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 216 institutional investors add shares of $CLS stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

