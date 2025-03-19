Insider Sale: President of $CIEN Sells 6,800 Shares

GARY B SMITH, the President of $CIEN, sold 6,800 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $443,207. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 391,749 shares of this class of $CIEN stock.

$CIEN Insider Trading Activity

$CIEN insiders have traded $CIEN stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY B SMITH (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 47,600 shares for an estimated $3,865,461 .

. BRUCE L. CLAFLIN sold 16,912 shares for an estimated $1,436,851

DAVID M ROTHENSTEIN (SVP and Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,500 shares for an estimated $789,285 .

. JASON PHIPPS (SVP Global Sales and Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,848 shares for an estimated $613,330 .

. DINO DIPERNA (SVP Global R&D) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,184 shares for an estimated $364,087 .

. JOSEPH CUMELLO (SVP, General Mgr. Blue Planet) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,867 shares for an estimated $290,682 .

. SHEELA KOSARAJU (SVP and General Counsel) sold 1,509 shares for an estimated $129,638

BRODIE GAGE (SVP Global Products & Supply) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,400 shares for an estimated $114,474.

$CIEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 276 institutional investors add shares of $CIEN stock to their portfolio, and 275 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CIEN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CIEN in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/13/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/09/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 09/23/2024

$CIEN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CIEN recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CIEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Needham set a target price of $90.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $100.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 George Notter from Jefferies set a target price of $105.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Ruben Roy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $75.0 on 10/09/2024

on 10/09/2024 Karl Ackerman from BNP Paribas set a target price of $67.0 on 10/09/2024

on 10/09/2024 Samik Chatterjee from J.P. Morgan set a target price of $65.0 on 10/07/2024

on 10/07/2024 Atif Malik from Citigroup set a target price of $68.0 on 09/23/2024

