Insider Sale: President of $CIEN Sells 3,400 Shares

GARY B SMITH, the President of $CIEN, sold 3,400 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $304,002. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 408,749 shares of this class of $CIEN stock.

$CIEN Insider Trading Activity

$CIEN insiders have traded $CIEN stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY B SMITH (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 34,000 shares for an estimated $2,902,696 .

. BRUCE L. CLAFLIN sold 16,912 shares for an estimated $1,436,851

DAVID M ROTHENSTEIN (SVP and Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $986,125 .

. JASON PHIPPS (SVP Global Sales and Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,848 shares for an estimated $613,330 .

. DINO DIPERNA (SVP Global R&D) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,184 shares for an estimated $364,087 .

. JOSEPH CUMELLO (SVP, General Mgr. Blue Planet) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,156 shares for an estimated $363,175 .

. SHEELA KOSARAJU (SVP and General Counsel) sold 1,509 shares for an estimated $129,638

BRODIE GAGE (SVP Global Products & Supply) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,050 shares for an estimated $92,298.

$CIEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 275 institutional investors add shares of $CIEN stock to their portfolio, and 275 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CIEN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CIEN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIEN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

