Insider Sale: PRESIDENT & CFO of $SEER Sells 3,550 Shares

David R. Horn, the PRESIDENT & CFO of $SEER, sold 3,550 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $7,939. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 476,961 shares of this class of $SEER stock.

$SEER Insider Trading Activity

$SEER insiders have traded $SEER stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OMID FAROKHZAD (CEO AND CHAIR) sold 8,068 shares for an estimated $18,044

DAVID R. HORN (PRESIDENT & CFO) sold 3,550 shares for an estimated $7,939

$SEER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $SEER stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

