Insider Sale: PRESIDENT & CFO of $SEER Sells 3,550 Shares

David R. Horn, the PRESIDENT & CFO of $SEER, sold 3,550 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $7,939. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 476,961 shares of this class of $SEER stock.
$SEER Insider Trading Activity
$SEER insiders have traded $SEER stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- OMID FAROKHZAD (CEO AND CHAIR) sold 8,068 shares for an estimated $18,044
- DAVID R. HORN (PRESIDENT & CFO) sold 3,550 shares for an estimated $7,939
$SEER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $SEER stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARTAL GROUP S.A. removed 4,750,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,357,500
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 2,056,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,050,320
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 424,414 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $980,396
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 363,306 shares (+20.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $715,712
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 340,172 shares (-37.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $670,138
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 335,651 shares (-76.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $661,232
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 327,545 shares (-90.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $645,263
