Insider Sale: PRESIDENT & CFO of $SEER Sells 3,550 Shares

February 05, 2025 — 09:31 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

David R. Horn, the PRESIDENT & CFO of $SEER, sold 3,550 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $7,939. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 476,961 shares of this class of $SEER stock.

$SEER Insider Trading Activity

$SEER insiders have traded $SEER stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • OMID FAROKHZAD (CEO AND CHAIR) sold 8,068 shares for an estimated $18,044
  • DAVID R. HORN (PRESIDENT & CFO) sold 3,550 shares for an estimated $7,939

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SEER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $SEER stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ARTAL GROUP S.A. removed 4,750,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,357,500
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 2,056,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,050,320
  • ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 424,414 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $980,396
  • ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 363,306 shares (+20.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $715,712
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 340,172 shares (-37.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $670,138
  • NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 335,651 shares (-76.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $661,232
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 327,545 shares (-90.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $645,263

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

