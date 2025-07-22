Insider Sale: President & CFO of $BYON Sells 2,200 Shares

Adrianne Lee, the President & CFO of $BYON, sold 2,200 shares of the company on 07-21-2025 for an estimated $22,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 60,434 shares of this class of $BYON stock.
$BYON Insider Trading Activity
$BYON insiders have traded $BYON stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BYON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARCUS LEMONIS (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD) purchased 19,193 shares for an estimated $96,540
- ADRIANNE LEE (President & CFO) sold 2,200 shares for an estimated $22,000
$BYON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $BYON stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,407,007 shares (+133.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,160,640
- TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC added 990,960 shares (+41.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,747,568
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 854,725 shares (-28.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,957,405
- INVESCO LTD. removed 770,945 shares (-96.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,471,481
- ABLE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC added 674,673 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,913,103
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 460,600 shares (+1481.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,671,480
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC removed 454,817 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,637,938
$BYON Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BYON in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025
$BYON Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BYON recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $BYON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Alicia Reese from Wedbush set a target price of $13.0 on 07/22/2025
- Seth Sigman from Barclays set a target price of $5.0 on 04/30/2025
- Jonathan Matuszewski from Jefferies set a target price of $5.0 on 04/29/2025
- Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $9.0 on 03/05/2025
- Tom Forte from Maxim Group set a target price of $16.0 on 02/26/2025
