Insider Sale: President & CFO of $BYON Sells 2,200 Shares

Adrianne Lee, the President & CFO of $BYON, sold 2,200 shares of the company on 07-21-2025 for an estimated $22,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 60,434 shares of this class of $BYON stock.

$BYON Insider Trading Activity

$BYON insiders have traded $BYON stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BYON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARCUS LEMONIS (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD) purchased 19,193 shares for an estimated $96,540

ADRIANNE LEE (President & CFO) sold 2,200 shares for an estimated $22,000

$BYON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $BYON stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BYON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BYON in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025

$BYON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BYON recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $BYON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alicia Reese from Wedbush set a target price of $13.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Seth Sigman from Barclays set a target price of $5.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Jonathan Matuszewski from Jefferies set a target price of $5.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $9.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Tom Forte from Maxim Group set a target price of $16.0 on 02/26/2025

