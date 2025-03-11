Insider Sale: PRESIDENT & CEO of $YMAB Sells 3,917 Shares

Michael J Rossi, the PRESIDENT & CEO of $YMAB, sold 3,917 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $20,368. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 137,083 shares of this class of $YMAB stock.

$YMAB Insider Trading Activity

$YMAB insiders have traded $YMAB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YMAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS GAD (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 105,810 shares for an estimated $1,321,186 .

. MICHAEL J ROSSI (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold 3,917 shares for an estimated $20,368

$YMAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $YMAB stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

