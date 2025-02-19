Insider Sale: President/CEO of $WTTR Sells 73,450 Shares

John Schmitz, the President/CEO of $WTTR, sold 73,450 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $957,053. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,825,128 shares of this class of $WTTR stock.

$WTTR Insider Trading Activity

$WTTR insiders have traded $WTTR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN SCHMITZ (President/CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 400,000 shares for an estimated $5,433,592.

$WTTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $WTTR stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

