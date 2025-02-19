Insider Sale: President/CEO of $WTTR Sells 73,450 Shares

John Schmitz, the President/CEO of $WTTR, sold 73,450 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $957,053. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,825,128 shares of this class of $WTTR stock.
$WTTR Insider Trading Activity
$WTTR insiders have traded $WTTR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN SCHMITZ (President/CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 400,000 shares for an estimated $5,433,592.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$WTTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $WTTR stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,226,061 shares (+21.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,233,047
- EVR RESEARCH LP removed 700,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,268,000
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 645,432 shares (-14.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,545,519
- LODGE HILL CAPITAL, LLC removed 585,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,517,728
- ICON WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC added 581,495 shares (+1209.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,698,993
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 549,376 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,273,738
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 540,742 shares (+370.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,159,424
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.