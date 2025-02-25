Insider Sale: President & CEO of $WSFS Sells 2,383 Shares

RODGER LEVENSON, the President & CEO of $WSFS, sold 2,383 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $131,493. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 147,596 shares of this class of $WSFS stock.

$WSFS Insider Trading Activity

$WSFS insiders have traded $WSFS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSFS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMIE PATRICK HOPKINS (Executive Vice President) sold 8,090 shares for an estimated $467,197

RODGER LEVENSON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,199 shares for an estimated $397,385.

$WSFS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $WSFS stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

