Insider Sale: President & CEO of $TRMB Sells 7,500 Shares

ROBERT G PAINTER, the President & CEO of $TRMB, sold 7,500 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $543,525. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 122,379 shares of this class of $TRMB stock.

$TRMB Insider Trading Activity

$TRMB insiders have traded $TRMB stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT G PAINTER (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,080,000 .

. KAIGHAM GABRIEL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,514 shares for an estimated $892,626 .

. CHRISTOPHER F KEATING (Sr. VP Transportation) sold 5,709 shares for an estimated $411,036

JENNIFER ALLISON (Corporate VP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,571 shares for an estimated $266,934 .

. PETER LARGE (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $204,314 .

. JAMES CALVIN DALTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,837 shares for an estimated $203,814.

$TRMB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 360 institutional investors add shares of $TRMB stock to their portfolio, and 309 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TRMB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TRMB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRMB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY sold up to $15,000 on 02/10.

