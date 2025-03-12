Insider Sale: President & CEO of $TDG Sells 541 Shares

Kevin M Stein, the President & CEO of $TDG, sold 541 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $709,061. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 26,730 shares of this class of $TDG stock.

$TDG Insider Trading Activity

$TDG insiders have traded $TDG stock on the open market 269 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 269 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT J SMALL has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 121,703 shares for an estimated $159,755,393 .

. KEVIN M STEIN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 69 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $103,676,466 .

. W NICHOLAS HOWLEY has made 0 purchases and 86 sales selling 32,832 shares for an estimated $43,407,978 .

. JOEL REISS (Co-Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 58 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $23,910,572 .

. JESSICA L WARREN (GC, CCO, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 275 shares for an estimated $378,487.

$TDG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 503 institutional investors add shares of $TDG stock to their portfolio, and 499 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TDG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TDG stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 02/04, 01/16, 10/17.

on 02/04, 01/16, 10/17. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

