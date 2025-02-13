Insider Sale: President & CEO of $TDG Sells 479 Shares

Kevin M Stein, the President & CEO of $TDG, sold 479 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $653,893. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,276 shares of this class of $TDG stock.

$TDG Insider Trading Activity

$TDG insiders have traded $TDG stock on the open market 179 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 179 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN M STEIN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 54 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $77,387,189 .

. ROBERT J SMALL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,053 shares for an estimated $47,519,854 .

. W NICHOLAS HOWLEY has made 0 purchases and 75 sales selling 27,360 shares for an estimated $36,207,187 .

. JOEL REISS (Co-Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 46 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $19,941,511.

$TDG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 494 institutional investors add shares of $TDG stock to their portfolio, and 486 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TDG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TDG stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/16, 10/17.

