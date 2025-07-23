Insider Sale: President & CEO of $SGMT Sells 65,478 Shares

David Happel, the President & CEO of $SGMT, sold 65,478 shares of the company on 07-21-2025 for an estimated $598,115. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 689,722 shares of this class of $SGMT stock.

$SGMT Insider Trading Activity

$SGMT insiders have traded $SGMT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SGMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID HAPPEL (President & CEO) sold 65,478 shares for an estimated $598,115

ELIZABETH ROZEK (General Counsel and CCO) sold 10,780 shares for an estimated $98,470

EDUARDO BRUNO MARTINS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 8,277 shares for an estimated $75,607

$SGMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $SGMT stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SGMT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SGMT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jones Trading issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/13/2025

$SGMT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SGMT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SGMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Debanjana Chatterjee from Jones Trading set a target price of $27.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Ed Arce from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $32.0 on 03/13/2025

