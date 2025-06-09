Insider Sale: President & CEO of $REVG Sells 92,601 Shares

Jr. Mark A Skonieczny, the President & CEO of $REVG, sold 92,601 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $4,058,701. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 516,446 shares of this class of $REVG stock.

$REVG Insider Trading Activity

$REVG insiders have traded $REVG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REVG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JR. MARK A SKONIECZNY (President & CEO) sold 92,601 shares for an estimated $4,058,701

JOSEPH LADUE (VP, Corp. Controller & CAO) sold 4,533 shares for an estimated $146,007

$REVG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $REVG stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$REVG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REVG in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/16/2025

