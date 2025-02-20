Insider Sale: President & CEO of $RCL Sells 11,494 Shares

Jason T Liberty, the President & CEO of $RCL, sold 11,494 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $3,016,830. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 155,173 shares of this class of $RCL stock.

$RCL Insider Trading Activity

$RCL insiders have traded $RCL stock on the open market 55 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 55 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARNE ALEXANDER WILHELMSEN has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 1,015,000 shares for an estimated $237,430,587 .

. JASON T LIBERTY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 58,000 shares for an estimated $15,193,336 .

. RICHARD D FAIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 63,400 shares for an estimated $14,161,334 .

. MICHAEL W BAYLEY (Pres&CEO, Royal Caribbean Intl) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 49,134 shares for an estimated $12,876,586 .

. HARRI U KULOVAARA (EVP, Maritime) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,641 shares for an estimated $4,826,584 .

. NAFTALI HOLTZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,000 shares for an estimated $4,447,528 .

. LAURA H BETHGE (President, Celebrity Cruises) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,065 shares for an estimated $4,444,198 .

. HENRY L PUJOL (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,723 shares for an estimated $1,401,812

$RCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 503 institutional investors add shares of $RCL stock to their portfolio, and 469 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RCL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RCL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.