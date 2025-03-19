News & Insights

Insider Sale: PRESIDENT & CEO of $PRIM Sells 54,126 Shares

March 19, 2025 — 06:30 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Thomas Edward McCormick, the PRESIDENT & CEO of $PRIM, sold 54,126 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $3,466,229. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 50.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 54,060 shares of this class of $PRIM stock.

$PRIM Insider Trading Activity

$PRIM insiders have traded $PRIM stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • THOMAS EDWARD MCCORMICK (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 76,390 shares for an estimated $5,154,276.
  • JOHN P. SCHAUERMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $3,078,708.
  • STEPHEN C. COOK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,016 shares for an estimated $383,412.
  • TRAVIS L STRICKER (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 4,583 shares for an estimated $368,956
  • DAVID LEE KING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $320,238.
  • JEREMY KINCH (COSO) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $307,080

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PRIM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $PRIM stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PRIM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PRIM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRIM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$PRIM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRIM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025
  • Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PRIM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PRIM forecast page.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

