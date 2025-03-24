Insider Sale: President & CEO of $PGC Sells 5,000 Shares

DOUGLAS L KENNEDY, the President & CEO of $PGC, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $143,972. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 40,408 shares of this class of $PGC stock.

$PGC Insider Trading Activity

$PGC insiders have traded $PGC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS L KENNEDY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $722,114 .

. GREGORY MARTIN SMITH (SEVP, President Comml Banking) sold 17,633 shares for an estimated $563,293

JOHN P BABCOCK (SEVP & Pres of Priv Wealth Mgt) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,000 shares for an estimated $384,523.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PGC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $PGC stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PGC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PGC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PGC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PGC forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.