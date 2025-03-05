Insider Sale: President & CEO of $ORI Sells 5,296 Shares

Craig R Smiddy, the President & CEO of $ORI, sold 5,296 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $204,452. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 138,222 shares of this class of $ORI stock.

$ORI Insider Trading Activity

$ORI insiders have traded $ORI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAROLYN MONROE (SVP - Title Insurance) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,188 shares for an estimated $333,942 .

. CRAIG R SMIDDY (President & CEO) sold 5,296 shares for an estimated $204,452

JEFFREY LANGE (SVPUnderwriting & Distribution) sold 1,098 shares for an estimated $40,142

CHARLES J KOVALESKI has made 2 purchases buying 223 shares for an estimated $8,123 and 0 sales.

$ORI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 235 institutional investors add shares of $ORI stock to their portfolio, and 302 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FMR LLC removed 1,303,498 shares (-20.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,173,592

BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,034,500 shares (+3.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,438,555

VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 947,539 shares (-8.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,291,436

NORGES BANK removed 502,009 shares (-14.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,167,705

INVESCO LTD. added 490,788 shares (+26.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,761,617

UBS GROUP AG added 464,656 shares (+115.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,815,900

VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 437,827 shares (-1.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,844,959

