Insider Sale: PRESIDENT & CEO of $NVTS Sells 100,000 Shares

Eugene Sheridan, the PRESIDENT & CEO of $NVTS, sold 100,000 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $750,650. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 500,000 shares of this class of $NVTS stock.

$NVTS Insider Trading Activity

$NVTS insiders have traded $NVTS stock on the open market 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 45 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANBIR SINGH has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 5,363,967 shares for an estimated $38,722,944 .

. BRIAN LONG has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,534,158 shares for an estimated $31,965,195 .

. EUGENE SHERIDAN (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,755,783 shares for an estimated $14,443,137 .

. LLC SICPOWER, has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 986,238 shares for an estimated $6,628,166 .

. DAVID MOXAM has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 867,848 shares for an estimated $5,419,720 .

. TODD GLICKMAN (Sr. V.P., CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 545,986 shares for an estimated $2,425,553 .

. RICHARD J HENDRIX has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 357,180 shares for an estimated $1,874,851 .

. GARY KENT JR WUNDERLICH has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 301,603 shares for an estimated $1,733,172.

$NVTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $NVTS stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NVTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVTS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/07/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.