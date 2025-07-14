Insider Sale: President & CEO of $LYRA Sells 1,565 Shares

Maria Palasis, the President & CEO of $LYRA, sold 1,565 shares of the company on 07-10-2025 for an estimated $13,944. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,098,435 shares of this class of $LYRA stock.

$LYRA Insider Trading Activity

$LYRA insiders have traded $LYRA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIA PALASIS (President & CEO) sold 1,565 shares for an estimated $13,944

JASON CAVALIER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 684 shares for an estimated $6,094

$LYRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $LYRA stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

