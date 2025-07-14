Stocks
LYRA

Insider Sale: President & CEO of $LYRA Sells 1,565 Shares

July 14, 2025 — 09:30 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Maria Palasis, the President & CEO of $LYRA, sold 1,565 shares of the company on 07-10-2025 for an estimated $13,944. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,098,435 shares of this class of $LYRA stock.

$LYRA Insider Trading Activity

$LYRA insiders have traded $LYRA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARIA PALASIS (President & CEO) sold 1,565 shares for an estimated $13,944
  • JASON CAVALIER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 684 shares for an estimated $6,094

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LYRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $LYRA stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

LYRA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.