Insider Sale: President & CEO of $INSW Sells 2,000 Shares

Lois K Zabrocky, the President & CEO of $INSW, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $77,406. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 145,045 shares of this class of $INSW stock.

$INSW Insider Trading Activity

$INSW insiders have traded $INSW stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INSW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LOIS K ZABROCKY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $428,027 .

. WILLIAM F. NUGENT (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $259,189 .

. ALEXANDRA KATE BLANKENSHIP sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $245,826

DEREK G. SOLON (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,200 shares for an estimated $96,442.

$INSW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $INSW stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

