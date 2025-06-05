Insider Sale: President & CEO of $HYMC Sells 6,423 Shares

DIANE R GARRETT, the President & CEO of $HYMC, sold 6,423 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $19,782. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 233,051 shares of this class of $HYMC stock.

$HYMC Insider Trading Activity

$HYMC insiders have traded $HYMC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HYMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DIANE R GARRETT (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,592 shares for an estimated $59,307 .

. STANTON K RIDEOUT (Executive Vice President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,675 shares for an estimated $31,965 .

. REBECCA JENNINGS (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,559 shares for an estimated $19,872 .

. DAVID BRIAN THOMAS (SVP, General Manager) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,265 shares for an estimated $15,847 .

. MARNI WIESHOFER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,248 shares for an estimated $4,971.

$HYMC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $HYMC stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

