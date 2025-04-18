Insider Sale: President & CEO of $HRB Sells 53,810 Shares

Jeffrey J II Jones, the President & CEO of $HRB, sold 53,810 shares of the company on 04-16-2025 for an estimated $3,405,096. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 844,790 shares of this class of $HRB stock.
$HRB Insider Trading Activity
$HRB insiders have traded $HRB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY J II JONES (President & CEO) sold 53,810 shares for an estimated $3,405,096
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$HRB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 275 institutional investors add shares of $HRB stock to their portfolio, and 228 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 4,523,454 shares (-23.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $239,019,309
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 1,660,319 shares (+58.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,731,255
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 695,581 shares (+36.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,754,500
- UBS GROUP AG added 650,300 shares (+375.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,361,852
- NORGES BANK removed 587,292 shares (-35.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,032,509
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 523,353 shares (+12.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,653,972
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 510,300 shares (-89.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,964,252
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.