Insider Sale: President & CEO of $HRB Sells 53,810 Shares

Jeffrey J II Jones, the President & CEO of $HRB, sold 53,810 shares of the company on 04-16-2025 for an estimated $3,405,096. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 844,790 shares of this class of $HRB stock.

$HRB Insider Trading Activity

$HRB insiders have traded $HRB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY J II JONES (President & CEO) sold 53,810 shares for an estimated $3,405,096

$HRB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 275 institutional investors add shares of $HRB stock to their portfolio, and 228 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

