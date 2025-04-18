Stocks
HRB

Insider Sale: President & CEO of $HRB Sells 53,810 Shares

April 18, 2025 — 04:45 pm EDT

Jeffrey J II Jones, the President & CEO of $HRB, sold 53,810 shares of the company on 04-16-2025 for an estimated $3,405,096. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 844,790 shares of this class of $HRB stock.

$HRB Insider Trading Activity

$HRB insiders have traded $HRB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$HRB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 275 institutional investors add shares of $HRB stock to their portfolio, and 228 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC removed 4,523,454 shares (-23.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $239,019,309
  • BOSTON PARTNERS added 1,660,319 shares (+58.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,731,255
  • LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 695,581 shares (+36.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,754,500
  • UBS GROUP AG added 650,300 shares (+375.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,361,852
  • NORGES BANK removed 587,292 shares (-35.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,032,509
  • FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 523,353 shares (+12.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,653,972
  • RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 510,300 shares (-89.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,964,252

