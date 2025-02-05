Insider Sale: President & CEO of $HMN Sells 4,000 Shares

MARITA ZURAITIS, the President & CEO of $HMN, sold 4,000 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $149,480. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 294,324 shares of this class of $HMN stock.
$HMN Insider Trading Activity
$HMN insiders have traded $HMN stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARITA ZURAITIS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 128,042 shares for an estimated $5,085,120.
- BRET A CONKLIN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,017 shares for an estimated $1,121,294.
- DONALD M CARLEY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,187 shares for an estimated $388,406.
- BEVERLEY J. MCCLURE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,451 shares for an estimated $345,151.
- KIMBERLY A JOHNSON (SVP & Controller) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $128,640
$HMN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $HMN stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,424,602 shares (-36.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $49,789,839
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 726,169 shares (+2023.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $25,379,606
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 359,083 shares (+13.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,549,950
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 318,080 shares (+290.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,116,896
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 291,164 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,422,363
- MORGAN STANLEY added 183,520 shares (+33.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,414,024
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 132,111 shares (-14.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,617,279
