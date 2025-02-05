Insider Sale: President & CEO of $HMN Sells 4,000 Shares

MARITA ZURAITIS, the President & CEO of $HMN, sold 4,000 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $149,480. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 294,324 shares of this class of $HMN stock.

$HMN Insider Trading Activity

$HMN insiders have traded $HMN stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARITA ZURAITIS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 128,042 shares for an estimated $5,085,120 .

. BRET A CONKLIN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,017 shares for an estimated $1,121,294 .

. DONALD M CARLEY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,187 shares for an estimated $388,406 .

. BEVERLEY J. MCCLURE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,451 shares for an estimated $345,151 .

. KIMBERLY A JOHNSON (SVP & Controller) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $128,640

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $HMN stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.