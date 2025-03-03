Insider Sale: President & CEO of $FSBC Sells 4,000 Shares

James Eugene Beckwith, the President & CEO of $FSBC, sold 4,000 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $120,986. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 476,381 shares of this class of $FSBC stock.
$FSBC Insider Trading Activity
$FSBC insiders have traded $FSBC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES EUGENE BECKWITH (President & CEO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $120,986
- MICHAEL EUGENE LEE (SVP & Chief Regulatory Officer) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $46,008
- LYDIA ANN RAMIREZ-MEDINA (SVP & COO & Chief DE&I Officer) sold 500 shares for an estimated $14,310
$FSBC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $FSBC stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 137,429 shares (-22.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,135,238
- PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 86,717 shares (-32.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,609,314
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 62,041 shares (+31.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,866,813
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 60,397 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,795,602
- ROUBAIX CAPITAL, LLC added 54,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,624,860
- MENDON CAPITAL ADVISORS CORP removed 50,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,504,500
- CURI RMB CAPITAL, LLC removed 50,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,504,500
