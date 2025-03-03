Insider Sale: President & CEO of $FSBC Sells 4,000 Shares

James Eugene Beckwith, the President & CEO of $FSBC, sold 4,000 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $120,986. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 476,381 shares of this class of $FSBC stock.

$FSBC Insider Trading Activity

$FSBC insiders have traded $FSBC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES EUGENE BECKWITH (President & CEO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $120,986

MICHAEL EUGENE LEE (SVP & Chief Regulatory Officer) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $46,008

LYDIA ANN RAMIREZ-MEDINA (SVP & COO & Chief DE&I Officer) sold 500 shares for an estimated $14,310

$FSBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $FSBC stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

