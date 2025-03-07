Insider Sale: President & CEO of $EVTC Sells 80,000 Shares

Morgan M Schuessler, the President & CEO of $EVTC, sold 80,000 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $2,996,376. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 22.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 282,172 shares of this class of $EVTC stock.

$EVTC Insider Trading Activity

$EVTC insiders have traded $EVTC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MORGAN M SCHUESSLER (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 96,325 shares for an estimated $3,576,215 .

. JOAQUIN A. CASTRILLO-SALGADO (EVP & CFO) sold 48,453 shares for an estimated $1,747,941

DIEGO VIGLIANCO (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 44,774 shares for an estimated $1,610,746 .

. MIGUEL VIZCARRONDO (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,013 shares for an estimated $553,611 .

. PAOLA PEREZ-SURILLO (Executive Vice President) sold 14,585 shares for an estimated $541,829

DANIEL BRIGNARDELLO (Executive Vice President) sold 3,842 shares for an estimated $138,312

KARLA CRUZ (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $73,546

$EVTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $EVTC stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

