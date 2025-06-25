Insider Sale: President & CEO of $ESP Sells 4,042 Shares

DAVID A ONEIL, the President & CEO of $ESP, sold 4,042 shares of the company on 06-24-2025 for an estimated $161,680. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $ESP stock.

$ESP Insider Trading Activity

$ESP insiders have traded $ESP stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A ONEIL (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $678,220 .

. PAUL J CORR has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 3,600 shares for an estimated $140,342 .

. MICHAEL W WOOL sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $56,784

$ESP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $ESP stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

