Insider Sale: President & CEO of $DERM Sells 14,905 Shares

Claude Maraoui, the President & CEO of $DERM, sold 14,905 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $74,674. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,052,418 shares of this class of $DERM stock.

$DERM Insider Trading Activity

$DERM insiders have traded $DERM stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DERM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLAUDE MARAOUI (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 111,012 shares for an estimated $564,212 .

. JOSEPH BENESCH (CFO) sold 1,365 shares for an estimated $7,084

$DERM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $DERM stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

