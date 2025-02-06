News & Insights

Insider Sale: President & CEO of $CLS Sells 1,501 Shares

February 06, 2025 — 02:45 pm EST

ROBERT MIONIS, the President & CEO of $CLS, sold 1,501 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $216,144. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 456,417 shares of this class of $CLS stock.

$CLS Insider Trading Activity

$CLS insiders have traded $CLS stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT MIONIS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 568,913 shares for an estimated $71,269,383.
  • JASON PHILLIPS (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 106,830 shares for an estimated $13,120,248.
  • TODD C COOPER (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 101,028 shares for an estimated $12,403,873.
  • MANDEEP CHAWLA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,254 shares for an estimated $12,308,939.
  • YANN L ETIENVRE (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 92,360 shares for an estimated $11,342,072.
  • ALOK K. AGRAWAL (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,223 shares for an estimated $2,928,436.
  • LEILA WONG (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,696 shares for an estimated $2,909,795.
  • MICHAEL WILSON sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,468,250
  • DOUGLAS MICHAEL PARKER (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,723 shares for an estimated $332,342

$CLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 218 institutional investors add shares of $CLS stock to their portfolio, and 184 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

