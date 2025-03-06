Insider Sale: PRESIDENT & CEO of $CFFI Sells 121 Shares

THOMAS F CHERRY, the PRESIDENT & CEO of $CFFI, sold 121 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $8,954. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 39,607 shares of this class of $CFFI stock.

$CFFI Insider Trading Activity

$CFFI insiders have traded $CFFI stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CFFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS F CHERRY (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,031 shares for an estimated $219,934 .

. BRYAN EDWIN MCKERNON (PRESIDENT & CEO C&F MORTGAGE) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $190,000 .

. JOHN A III SEAMAN (EVP, CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $185,125

S DUSTIN CRONE (PRESIDENT & CEO C&F FINANCE) sold 1,400 shares for an estimated $101,793

MARK A FOX (PRESIDENT & CEO C&F MORTGAGE) sold 1,032 shares for an estimated $83,592

JASON E LONG (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 600 shares for an estimated $47,225

PAUL C ROBINSON sold 100 shares for an estimated $7,730

$CFFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $CFFI stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

