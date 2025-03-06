News & Insights

Insider Sale: PRESIDENT & CEO of $CFFI Sells 121 Shares

March 06, 2025 — 01:15 pm EST

March 06, 2025 — 01:15 pm EST

THOMAS F CHERRY, the PRESIDENT & CEO of $CFFI, sold 121 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $8,954. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 39,607 shares of this class of $CFFI stock.

$CFFI Insider Trading Activity

$CFFI insiders have traded $CFFI stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CFFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • THOMAS F CHERRY (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,031 shares for an estimated $219,934.
  • BRYAN EDWIN MCKERNON (PRESIDENT & CEO C&F MORTGAGE) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $190,000.
  • JOHN A III SEAMAN (EVP, CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $185,125
  • S DUSTIN CRONE (PRESIDENT & CEO C&F FINANCE) sold 1,400 shares for an estimated $101,793
  • MARK A FOX (PRESIDENT & CEO C&F MORTGAGE) sold 1,032 shares for an estimated $83,592
  • JASON E LONG (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 600 shares for an estimated $47,225
  • PAUL C ROBINSON sold 100 shares for an estimated $7,730

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CFFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $CFFI stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

