Insider Sale: PRESIDENT & CEO C&F MORTGAGE of $CFFI Sells 1,032 Shares

Mark A Fox, the PRESIDENT & CEO C&F MORTGAGE of $CFFI, sold 1,032 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $83,592. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,005 shares of this class of $CFFI stock.
$CFFI Insider Trading Activity
$CFFI insiders have traded $CFFI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CFFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS F CHERRY (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,731 shares for an estimated $197,018.
- BRYAN EDWIN MCKERNON (PRESIDENT & CEO C&F MORTGAGE) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $190,000.
- JOHN A III SEAMAN (EVP, CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $185,125
- S DUSTIN CRONE (PRESIDENT & CEO C&F FINANCE) sold 1,400 shares for an estimated $101,793
- MARK A FOX (PRESIDENT & CEO C&F MORTGAGE) sold 1,032 shares for an estimated $83,592
- JASON E LONG (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 600 shares for an estimated $47,225
- PAUL C ROBINSON sold 100 shares for an estimated $7,730
$CFFI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $CFFI stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 31,482 shares (+412.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,243,092
- RHINO INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC added 28,344 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,019,510
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 13,385 shares (+150.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $953,681
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 11,816 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $841,890
- JOHN G ULLMAN & ASSOCIATES INC removed 9,850 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $574,747
- Y-INTERCEPT (HONG KONG) LTD removed 9,043 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $527,659
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 7,410 shares (+74.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $527,962
