Insider Sale: President & CEO of $BKE Sells 20,453 Shares

DENNIS H NELSON, the President & CEO of $BKE, sold 20,453 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $888,101. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,698,828 shares of this class of $BKE stock.

$BKE Insider Trading Activity

$BKE insiders have traded $BKE stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DENNIS H NELSON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 249,879 shares for an estimated $11,536,743 .

. KARI G SMITH (EVP Stores) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,045,846

BRETT P MILKIE (SVP Leasing) sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $661,560

KAREN B RHOADS sold 9,500 shares for an estimated $490,497

JOHN P PEETZ sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $129,243

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $BKE stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.