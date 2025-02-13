Insider Sale: President & CEO of $BKE Sells 20,453 Shares

DENNIS H NELSON, the President & CEO of $BKE, sold 20,453 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $888,101. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,698,828 shares of this class of $BKE stock.
$BKE Insider Trading Activity
$BKE insiders have traded $BKE stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DENNIS H NELSON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 249,879 shares for an estimated $11,536,743.
- KARI G SMITH (EVP Stores) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,045,846
- BRETT P MILKIE (SVP Leasing) sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $661,560
- KAREN B RHOADS sold 9,500 shares for an estimated $490,497
- JOHN P PEETZ sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $129,243
$BKE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $BKE stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 458,128 shares (-27.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,277,483
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 264,965 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,462,871
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 219,682 shares (+16.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,659,417
- TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS added 155,366 shares (+442.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,894,146
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 125,971 shares (-3.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,400,586
- IMPALA ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 110,273 shares (+43.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,848,703
- INTERVAL PARTNERS, LP added 108,064 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,751,574
