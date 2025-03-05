News & Insights

Stocks
BKE

Insider Sale: President & CEO of $BKE Sells 15,340 Shares

March 05, 2025 — 02:30 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

DENNIS H NELSON, the President & CEO of $BKE, sold 15,340 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $606,058. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,663,035 shares of this class of $BKE stock.

$BKE Insider Trading Activity

$BKE insiders have traded $BKE stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DENNIS H NELSON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 261,006 shares for an estimated $11,931,691.
  • KARI G SMITH (EVP Stores) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,045,846
  • BRETT P MILKIE (SVP Leasing) sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $661,560
  • KAREN B RHOADS sold 9,500 shares for an estimated $490,497
  • JOHN P PEETZ sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $129,243

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $BKE stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

BKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.