Insider Sale: President & CEO of $BKE Sells 15,340 Shares

DENNIS H NELSON, the President & CEO of $BKE, sold 15,340 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $606,058. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,663,035 shares of this class of $BKE stock.

$BKE Insider Trading Activity

$BKE insiders have traded $BKE stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DENNIS H NELSON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 261,006 shares for an estimated $11,931,691 .

. KARI G SMITH (EVP Stores) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,045,846

BRETT P MILKIE (SVP Leasing) sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $661,560

KAREN B RHOADS sold 9,500 shares for an estimated $490,497

JOHN P PEETZ sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $129,243

$BKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $BKE stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

