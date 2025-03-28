Insider Sale: President & CEO of $AZO Sells 2,000 Shares

Philip B. Daniele, the President & CEO of $AZO, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 03-27-2025 for an estimated $7,600,020. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 92.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 162 shares of this class of $AZO stock.

$AZO Insider Trading Activity

$AZO insiders have traded $AZO stock on the open market 66 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 66 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM C III RHODES (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 58 sales selling 26,500 shares for an estimated $87,089,599 .

. RICHARD CRAIG SMITH (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,850 shares for an estimated $10,288,500

PHILIP B. DANIELE (President & CEO) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $7,600,020

DENNIS W. LERICHE (Sr. Vice President) sold 1,575 shares for an estimated $5,670,000

BAILEY L. CHILDRESS (SVP, Merchandising Support) sold 160 shares for an estimated $568,000

K. MICHELLE BORNINKHOF (Senior Vice President & CIO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 135 shares for an estimated $481,575.

$AZO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 492 institutional investors add shares of $AZO stock to their portfolio, and 532 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AZO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AZO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE RICK W. ALLEN purchased up to $50,000 on 01/17.

$AZO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AZO in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/13/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

$AZO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AZO recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $AZO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3753.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $3850.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $3500.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $3850.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $3763.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $4000.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $3850.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $4025.0 on 03/05/2025

