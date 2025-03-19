Insider Sale: President & CEO of $ARI Sells 52,074 Shares

STUART ROTHSTEIN, the President & CEO of $ARI, sold 52,074 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $520,219. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 385,928 shares of this class of $ARI stock.
$ARI Insider Trading Activity
$ARI insiders have traded $ARI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STUART ROTHSTEIN (President & CEO) sold 52,074 shares for an estimated $520,219
- CARMENCITA N.M. WHONDER sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $109,522
$ARI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $ARI stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 3,658,622 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,683,666
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 1,391,964 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,054,408
- INVESCO LTD. removed 878,285 shares (-48.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,605,948
- ARETE WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 673,350 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,188,086
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. removed 656,296 shares (-40.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,683,523
- CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS removed 394,903 shares (-87.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,419,859
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 382,330 shares (-95.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,310,977
