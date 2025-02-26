Insider Sale: President & CEO of $ALTM Sells 234,038 Shares

Paul W Graves, the President & CEO of $ALTM, sold 234,038 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $1,362,101. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,332,430 shares of this class of $ALTM stock.
$ALTM Insider Trading Activity
$ALTM insiders have traded $ALTM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL W GRAVES (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 617,390 shares for an estimated $2,647,863.
- GILBERTO ANTONIAZZI (CFO, VP & Treasurer) sold 166,038 shares for an estimated $870,869
- BARBARA A FOCHTMAN (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 61,372 shares for an estimated $322,951.
$ALTM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of $ALTM stock to their portfolio, and 242 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 27,550,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $141,331,500
- UBS GROUP AG added 14,184,582 shares (+1241.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,766,905
- TIG ADVISORS, LLC added 12,035,908 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,744,208
- KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC removed 11,121,262 shares (-60.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,052,074
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 11,012,521 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,494,232
- KRYGER CAPITAL LTD added 10,370,911 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,202,773
- GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC removed 9,442,974 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,442,456
