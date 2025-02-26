Insider Sale: President & CEO of $ALTM Sells 234,038 Shares

Paul W Graves, the President & CEO of $ALTM, sold 234,038 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $1,362,101. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,332,430 shares of this class of $ALTM stock.

$ALTM Insider Trading Activity

$ALTM insiders have traded $ALTM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL W GRAVES (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 617,390 shares for an estimated $2,647,863 .

. GILBERTO ANTONIAZZI (CFO, VP & Treasurer) sold 166,038 shares for an estimated $870,869

BARBARA A FOCHTMAN (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 61,372 shares for an estimated $322,951.

$ALTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of $ALTM stock to their portfolio, and 242 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

